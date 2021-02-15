Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $289,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $292.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

