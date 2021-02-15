Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,360 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

