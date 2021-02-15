Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

