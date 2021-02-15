Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,275,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 583,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $6,193,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

