Strs Ohio Trims Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CVB Financial by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.12 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

