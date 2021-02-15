Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

