Strs Ohio Makes New $76,000 Investment in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,015,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at about $9,330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.