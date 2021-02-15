Strs Ohio Makes New $54,000 Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

