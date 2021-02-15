Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Down 45.2% in January

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 14th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,348. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

