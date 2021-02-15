Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 112.9% in January

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.5 days.

OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

