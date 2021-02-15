STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.20 ($42.59).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.90. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

