Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $38.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.43.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 236,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

