Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $52.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after buying an additional 758,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after buying an additional 654,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.