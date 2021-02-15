Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $30.18 Average PT from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 323,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,385. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.