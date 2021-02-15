Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUGOY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGOY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

