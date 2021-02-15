Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $351.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.90. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

In other Steel Partners news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 114,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,043,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 70,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $779,722.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,694 and have sold 109,690 shares valued at $4,146,678. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.