State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,220 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $263.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

