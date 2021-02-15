State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 63,220 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Realty worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NYSE:DRE opened at $41.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

