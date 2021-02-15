State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $339,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

