State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $19.87 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 230,501 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.