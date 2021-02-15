State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $19.43 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

ED opened at $71.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

