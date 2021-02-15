State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 5,290 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Catalent by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

