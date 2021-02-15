State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,890 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

