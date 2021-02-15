State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,371 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

