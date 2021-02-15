State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,272 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $292.80 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $294.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day moving average is $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.17.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.