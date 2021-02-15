State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,922 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,542,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

