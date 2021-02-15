State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.08 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,204,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

