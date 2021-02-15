State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.31 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $66.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

