Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is North American Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

North American Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.4% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 247,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.