SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSRM opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

