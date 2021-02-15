Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.