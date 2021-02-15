Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 185,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

