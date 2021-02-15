Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,199.00

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,199 ($41.80) and last traded at GBX 3,166 ($41.36), with a volume of 2442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,156 ($41.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,565.63 ($33.52).

The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,017.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,712.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

