Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 41.7% in January

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.