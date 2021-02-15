Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 41.7% in January

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SPE stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
