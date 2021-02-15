SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $762.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SP Plus by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SP Plus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

