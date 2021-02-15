Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

