Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782.88 ($23.29).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,572.50 ($20.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,571.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,539.35. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.