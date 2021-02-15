SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$28.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.58 and a 12-month high of C$32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

