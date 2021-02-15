SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

