Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $129.79 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.