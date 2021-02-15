Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $129.79 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.
In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.
Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.