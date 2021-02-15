Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$27.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.37. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Dividend History for Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

