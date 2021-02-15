Skycoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121.00 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00007381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $69.17 million and $121.00 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 261.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00082017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00087629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00191990 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,905.40 or 0.85167037 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

