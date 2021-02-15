SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. SJW Group also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJW. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

In other SJW Group news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

