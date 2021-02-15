Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

