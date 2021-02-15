Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 14th total of 145,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SINO opened at $7.71 on Monday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.