Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in January

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,804,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 7,330,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.8 days.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 23,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

