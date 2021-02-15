Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in January

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,804,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 7,330,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.8 days.
Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 23,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.
About Singapore Airlines
