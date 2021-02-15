Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
