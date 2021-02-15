Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI opened at $32.30 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.