Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

