Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.43. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.04. 28,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $217.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

