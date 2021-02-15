Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Increases By 108.7%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the January 14th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.68% of Xtant Medical worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.